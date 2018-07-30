Kenya: Beer Empire Heiress Anerlisa to Launch Weight Loss App

Anerlisa Muigai, the heiress apparent to the Keroche Breweries empire, is set to launch her weight loss app that will help users who are looking to lose weight.

In an Insta story post, Anerlisa said she would be sharing information about her own personal weight loss journey on the app, including the exercises that she still does to maintain her weight.

"Today I want to kick-start your journey to weight loss, I want you to gain back your confidence, so I would want to help you through diet showing the exercises that I have been doing, recipes. I would also want to answer your question, on how I started, what happened on my loose skin, the stretch mark's did I do a liposuction you will get all that on the app," said Ms Muigai.

How the daughter of Keroche Breweries' boss lost over 30kgs

Ms Muigai started her weight loss journey back in 2016 where she used to weigh at 120kgs. Her determination and zeal has enabled her to lose much of the weight.

However, a section of her fans had cast doubts on how quickly she managed to lose her weight.

There were ever rumours that she performed underwent liposuction, a type of surgery that removes fat from specific areas of the body in an attempt to change its shape.