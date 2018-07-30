Ethiopia: Mekelle Rallies - Gathering Praises Ethio-Eritrea Peace Process

ADDIS ABABA--The public rallies held yesterday in Mekelle, the seat of Tigrai State, praised the Ethio-Eritrean peace process.

The congregants were chanting laudatory slogans pertaining to the successful realization of the recently started Ethio-Erirtrean peace endeavor and appreciated the leaders of the two East African neighbors.

They stressed that for the sake of peaceful coexistence and tolerance within the existing diversity, the federal government has to stop ethnicity-based conflicts here and there in the country. It as well has to see to the strict observation of the constitution and minister to the strengthening of the federal structure.

They also called upon the government to announce the investigation results of last June's barbaric attack in Addis Ababa's Public Rally, held in support of the new Prime Minister, and that of the most recent possible attack which claimed the life of the Chief Engineer of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. They also urged the government to take punitive measures against the perpetrators of the crimes bringing them to the book.

Up on his address to the massive gathering, State Chief Dr.Debretsion Gebremichael said; "Unless we opt for peaceful coexistence, disintegration could await us."

Debretsion called upon the youth of Tigrai to be forthcoming in ensuring peace and stability in this regard. He also praised the fallen Engineer Simgnew Bekele as the lion of Ethiopian renaissance.

He also appreciated the commitment shown by PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki to end the two decades enmity between the two countries.