Africa: IGAD Education Experts Discussed Djibouti's Declaration, Plan of Action

ADDIS ABABA- As Ethiopia and Eritrea are opening a new chapter in their history by resolving their conflict, members of IGAD Experts on Refugee education discussed on implementation of Djibouti Declaration and its Plan of Action that aims at regional quality education for refugees, IDPs, returnees and host countries.

State Minister of General Education, Mohammad Ahemed said that Ethiopia hosts closer to million refugees. For this reason it has a responsibility to look for all possible ways to provide quality education.

"MoE is highly committed to ensure equitable access to quality education to all including refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced People."

Educating refugees, IDPs, returnees and host communities have a significant role to attain sustainable peace and stability. The government of Ethiopia reco gnizes education not only a fundamental human right but also as one of the single most important tool for sustainable development, he said.

Mohammad said, seeing this multifaceted benefit Ethiopian Parliament has approved a bill that allow refugees to enjoy education, employment and other social service opportunities at per with citizens of the country. "To this end, The MoE is working with all stakeholders to ensure refugee benefits from this legislative initiative."

Acting Director of IGAD Health & Social Development Division, Fathia A. Alwan, on her part said, educating refugees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees as well as the host communities will contribute to the attainment of peace and stability.

Member states and stakeholders to IGAD will continue to work with partners and member states in changing the lives of refugees, returnees, IDPs and host communities through quality, accessible, affordable and relevant education at all levels.

Appreciating the leadership of IGAD on education, MoE, Director General responsible for School Improvement Program and Support, Yasabu Berkneh, told The Ethiopian Herald that such kind of initiative has a key role to address basic challenges of refugees in the region.

He said in addition to addressing other social challenges active involvement of development partners to support programs emerging from the plan of action will add value for quality education for refugees.

IGAD Senior Advisory for Education and Social Development, Dr. Kebede Kassa on his part told The Ethiopian Herald that refugees' education is significant for a country like Ethiopia that hosts million refugees.

He said, the second meeting of the IGAD experts has a key role to discuss on the implementation of the Djibouti Declaration and Plan of Action in the next three years.

Based on the progress achieved, IGAD member states will consolidate their efforts to make quality education accessible for refugees, returnees and IDPs in the region, he said.