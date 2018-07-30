30 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: State Endeavoring in Luring Investors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tsegay Hagos

ADDIS ABABA--Afar state has announced that domestic and foreign investors have been engaging on various investment endeavors over the last two decades.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald Afar State Communication Head Osman Adem said that 81 investors with 551.2 million Birr capital have been involving in agriculture, construction, small scale industry, mining, service and tourism sectors in 2017/18 fiscal year.

The investment projects have created job opportunity for 305,947 people so far and upon completion of the already licensed projects, additional employment opportunities would be created, according to him.

He added that though the state has immense investment potentials, it has not been attracting investors who have capability to exploit the blessings.

"Our state has huge untapped natural resources and ample tourism potentials. It is the origin of humanity where 3.5 million years old Lucy was discovered. It has also immense natural resources," he said, adding, "having understood this fact, the state government has been striving to enhance investment. As a result many brand hotels were constructed by private investors in Semera, the capital of Afar so as to boost tourism and hospitality sector. Besides, investors are involving in other sectors"

According to him, the state government has been offering various incentive packages to encourage investors and this trend will continue to further enhance it.

He underlined that basic infr astruc tures like electricity, road and water are being expanded to make the investment projects successful.

Ethiopia

Mekelle Rallies - Gathering Praises Ethio-Eritrea Peace Process

ADDIS ABABA--The public rallies held yesterday in Mekelle, the seat of Tigrai State, praised the Ethio-Eritrean peace… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.