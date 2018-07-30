Ethiopia: State Endeavoring in Luring Investors

ADDIS ABABA--Afar state has announced that domestic and foreign investors have been engaging on various investment endeavors over the last two decades.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald Afar State Communication Head Osman Adem said that 81 investors with 551.2 million Birr capital have been involving in agriculture, construction, small scale industry, mining, service and tourism sectors in 2017/18 fiscal year.

The investment projects have created job opportunity for 305,947 people so far and upon completion of the already licensed projects, additional employment opportunities would be created, according to him.

He added that though the state has immense investment potentials, it has not been attracting investors who have capability to exploit the blessings.

"Our state has huge untapped natural resources and ample tourism potentials. It is the origin of humanity where 3.5 million years old Lucy was discovered. It has also immense natural resources," he said, adding, "having understood this fact, the state government has been striving to enhance investment. As a result many brand hotels were constructed by private investors in Semera, the capital of Afar so as to boost tourism and hospitality sector. Besides, investors are involving in other sectors"

According to him, the state government has been offering various incentive packages to encourage investors and this trend will continue to further enhance it.

He underlined that basic infr astruc tures like electricity, road and water are being expanded to make the investment projects successful.