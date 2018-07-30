Ethiopia: Widening the Political Landscape

The transition that Ethiopia has been undergoing the past few months is viewed by many as promising that would eventually lead the country to be part of the privileged groups of countries where there are democratic institutions and democratic systems governing the political establishment.

Ethiopian history unfortunately has not had many encouraging episodes of free and democratic governments who were elected by the people. Beginning from the imperial times up to the most recent periods, the way the country has been governed has not been up to those democratic standards that millions would cherish. If we think of the number of years during which the country has lived in freedom and independence without the interference or submission to alien forces as has had happened to almost the entire African continent, the level of political consciousness and maturity leaves a lot to be desired. We should have been examples of democracy and good governance for others.

Moreover, apparently, we have not nurtured enough the tradition of democracy despite the changes in government hailing the propriety of democracy and subscribing at least in theory to such principle, in practice however, little progress has been recorded. Little satisfaction has been conferred to the public.

Ethiopia has promulgated a sophisticated constitution that seems to be very much forward looking and filled with enlightened provisions. But in the final analysis, our day to day activities both at government and other levels have not resulted to be fully committed to these provisions. One can say that there were more shades than lights regarding the proper implementation of these sacred principles. That was why there have been protests and grievances that had something to do with the way the government has been operating.

No wonder hence if frustrated people manifested outcries during the past three years before the ruling party had to decide to turn the page of its modus operandi and submit to deep and fundamental reform. Such occasion brought about new, young and vigorous leaders such as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The pressure and conditions that the country found itself in can be linked to the absence of well-established and reliable democratic institutions. Had it been so, there would not have been any problems in the way complaints and issues of other nature were to be addressed.

Issues of bad governance and other similar questions would have been addressed before they got deep in the institutions and the leaders. Well-developed democratic institutions have their legal and institutional mechanisms to address such shortcomings. In many occasions they would have had the manner of averting them or nipping them in the bud. Regular consultation mechanisms abound and these issues can never go unnoticed and dealt with. Governments are required to operate transparently and they are also supervised strictly. The media does its watchdog duties and if any wrongs are ascertained the judiciary would take care of them.

Democracy may not be a very easy concept to implement, particularly in societies such as ours where the complexity of issues and the multiplicity of interest groups further complicate things and tend to undermine unity of action. Our recent history shows that we are 'work-in-progress'. As governments have continued to change, institutions did not get enough focus to be strengthened. The absence of open and solid democratic institutions has always been a challenge to practice good governance. Observers say this is usually the case when power is monopolized by one of few political groups. Abraham Lincoln is reputed to have said 'power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely'.

In democratic societies there are independent institutions that monitor over the well-functioning of the government. There are various forms of checks and balances with the parliament, the judiciary and the media playing each their vital role in the process. The way power is exercised is closely monitored by these institutions thus averting any form of bad practice.

Ethiopia's democratic institutions have not had their natural course to develop and mature also because various factors have played their part. Many opposition party leaders assert that democracy in our country has been measured and weighed to the extent of the pleasure of the ruling party's wishes and necessities and handed over to the population thriftily. This has been openly denounced by them accusing the ruling coalition of being jealous of their power, never willing to share it. It always argued that those who did not share its ideology could not in any manner work with them.

Of course democracy does not base its principles on such ideas. Democracy needs the participation of all stake holders, all citizens and it is the sum of every group, every individual that could be the key to address all public demands and resolve their problems. Exclusivist views of power are not compatible with democratic principles and with the new wave of changes now underway in the country, this basic principle is being underlined.

Participation in government is a key idea to be given maximum focus. Opening up the political landscape is the one main and very crucial principle on which the reformed ruling party and the new leadership have subscribed to. That is why in all the recent speeches and remarks of the new prime minister we hear him insist that every political force, every interest group, every group of people who have good ideas for the people and government of the country are welcome. There are no more monopolies of power, there are no more monopolies of truth and anyone who has good ideas for the country is welcome to the big table where ideas are discussed, shared and debated, based on the law and principles.

It is with this in the background that there have been new legislations that have freed all politically motivated detainees and annulled the proclamation that sanctioned political parties such as OLF, ONLF and 'Ginbot Sebat' as 'terrorist organisations'. Subsequently their members were freed from detentions centers and invited to take part in the political discourse. A new Amnesty Law has also been promulgated to invite other forces that need to be amnestied so that they too take part in political debates.

Controversies and disagreements may occur during these discussions but as long as the ultimate goal is the growth and improvement of the people of Ethiopia, it is good that they are welcome.

Many argue that this is only the initial phase as the changes in our country cannot be carried out only by a few people who are at the apex of the leadership circle. Leaders are indispensable in any transformation but they cannot be relied upon for good as they need to be supported by strong and independent democratic institutions and bases. The impact becomes long lasting and irreversible. Relying on personal prowess and strength may not be totally avoidable but that is not how democracies are supposed to function. Contributions of strong personalities can be decisive because they inspire millions to follow them. However, there must be democratic institutions that can acquaint or introduce such figures to the totality of the population.

There are no deals to be made behind the curtain that do not involve the participation and awareness besides the blessing of the people to be governed. That is why many assert that Ethiopia now needs to focus on strengthening its democratic institutions such as the parliament, the election board, the media, the judiciary and of course the defense and security forces which all have to respond and be accountable to the principles of the Constitution. Otherwise, things can easily be derailed by forces whose personal or group interests are threatened by any form of reforms. There may be several obstacles and challenges along the way and it is never easy to implement new ideas into a society that has not had solid tradition of democratic maturity and knowledge. It must be the responsibility of all citizens to take part in the democratic process and carry out their duties in unison.

That is why we need to welcome and support the current changes and head to an open and transparent society that is fully accountable to the people of the country. We need to check with our institutions that may have disappointed us. They need to respond to the new democratic principles we want to adopt and be governed by them.

A few days ago the premier sat down with political parties and told them that turning back was now inconceivable, that the march must be only forward because the country needs multiparty democracy. This can be done only if we have the common good, the country's good on top of our personal agenda.

Divisions are therefore incompatible with the kind of vision the new leadership has been promoting. The new motto speaks loud and clear:'let us sum up all our ideas and efforts to rebuild our nation' . Let us think of the big picture of a united and strong Ethiopia, not fragmented by ethnic and other diversities and integrate with neighbouring countries so that only if we are moving in the same direction can our forces be big enough to impact on the international field in an integrated and globalized world.

The recent diplomatic triumphs of the Ethiopian leadership particularly the peace that Ethiopia and Eritrea have managed to seal will contribute to this vision. The Horn of Africa could be a strong sub-region that is intertwined and trade and investment can thrive.