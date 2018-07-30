30 July 2018

Ethiopia: Scholar Attaches Significance to Quality Education

By Mussa Muhammed

There are deep and wide gaps to be bridged pertaining to the education policy of the county with a view to creating competent and creative citizens and transforming Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Herald learnt.

According to Dr. Amanual Aremo, lecturer at Kotebe Metropolitan Univer sity, Ethiopia has been experi encing a lot of problems regarding quality education. Factors associated with poor quality of education take account of leaders quality and commitment, students' readiness and willingness to learn, teachers' commitment and competence, material quality and accesses, culture of working community and political interference of the government,among others.

He went on to say, to get to the bottom of the problem, great importance should be attached to teachers' commit ment, competence, students' readiness, culture of education, school environment, and other related aspects. Moreover, the government should make change concerning the educational policy and its curriculum, parents should develop the culture of playing a part in improving quality of education and what not.

He concluded that currently we are at critical stage. The problem is very serious. To the best of my knowledge, the government should take the first responsibility with the purpose of improving the quality of education and making the problem its agenda. What is more, all stakeholders should play major role in improving the quality of education as it is the problem of the nation, the issue of all citizens, the issue of economy, the issue of technology, among others.

