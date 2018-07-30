28 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Meets Daniel Arap Moi, Gideon in Kabarak

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday called on retired President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru, where they held a closed-door meeting.

A statement from retired President Moi's office said the brief meeting which centred on the unity of the country was also attended by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta today paid a courtesy call to His Excellency Mzee Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home. President Uhuru wished Mzee Moi well. Mzee Moi, on the other hand, thanked President Uhuru for steering the country towards the path of unity," read the brief statement.

President Kenyatta was in Nakuru to attend the burial of the wife of former Kenya Defence Forces Deputy Chief Lt-Gen Joseph Kasaon.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.