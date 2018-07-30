Ethiopia: Adding Up to Forestall Bickering

Consummated by success, the change drive is proceeding apace at a fabulous rate propelled by the sentiment of adding up.

For instance, the resumption of the relation between Ethiopia and Eritrea, which were at loggerheads for two decades, aside from allowing leaps in economic,political and social spheres it is believed to usher in peace in the horn.

Yet, knowingly or otherwise, few individuals are seen putting spokes in the wheels of the change drive. Time and again the government has made clear that such to dos does not work. It has been calling upon few individuals behind the heinous deed to see to reason.

Though adding up is the general sentiment ,still different activities that disturb the peace of the country and provoke citizens' anxiety at various parts of the country are seen.

To reign in such heinous actions and discipline the perpetrators of the fracases, the peace-loving government is ready to exercise punitive measures as a fail-safe method.

Obviously,the government has the responsibility of ensuring peace and protecting the right of people to move from place to place.

The defense force and the federal police are given a go ahead to discharge their responsibilities of bringing before the court of law those accountable for the messes and arresting wranglings that flare at various parts of the country.

Specially in the Oromia and Somalia States, as the various efforts to ensure peace could not bring the desired results, the federal government is forced to intervene. To this effect, presidents of the two states have asked the federal police for help to return quite and bring the culprits to the book.

Leaders of the two states have pledged a coordinate support for the aforementioned move. There is no gainsaying that the agreement reached towards maintaining peace is exigent and timely.

Debarring unrest that put the security of citizens and the stability of the country under a question mark is an imperative action backed by the constitution. Warding off murders and mayhem as well as displacement of citizens is mandatory. It will spare citizens from facing bloodshed discouraging the diabolic from fishing in troubled manner. It as well helps to the furtherance of the optimism,love and sentiment of peaceful coexistence seen among citizens. It surely forestalls the action of those that tries swim against the popular tide. Nonetheless,it is better anti peace elements mend their ways. It is wise to learn the gloomy history we left behind as there is no profit from disturbing peace.

The history of neighboring countries that are still locked in fracases and that passed through such wranglings drags to light to this fact

Responding to the call of peace and love is the best choice. With a pessimistic bent, orchestrating and fanning the fuel of hatred and coercing the government to exercise force to parry to dos are not wise moves. Distancing oneself from such clashes knowingly or otherwise is obligatory. Whistle blower on human rights,activists,bloggers,artists and people engaged in different walks of life must abstain from works of bickering.

Avoiding sowing the seed of discord and displaying emotional maturity are expected. Instead of sniffing for gaps to inculcate citizens with divisive issues, it is by far better lending hands for building the bridge of love.

When a nation is all out to catalyze its development,the active participation of all citizens is decisive

Those citizens that hoard foreign currency at home and involve in black markets must abstain from this harmful act of others. At this moment in time when a nation is hard pressed by shortage of foreign currency involving in black market exchange of such currency is gambling with citizens' life and nation's healthy posture.

Those involved in such improprieties must quickly respond to the government's call of mending their wrong ways. Citizens must show cold shoulders to those that attempt to stir up clashes here and there. They have to expose such disciples of Satan.

It is high time to spur growth meeting a confluence. Forcing on virtues such sustainable peace and accelerating economic growth strengthening unity is sagacious.