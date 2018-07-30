30 July 2018

South Africa: Siba and Husband Brian Welcome Baby Girl

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana and her husband, Brian, welcomed their fourth child together.

The couple announced their pregnancy in May, and shared beautiful photos from their babymoon in June.

Siba shared the news on Instagram writing: "We're so excited to finally welcome her. Her siblings are so excited and fighting over her already. Fourth time around, I still maintain that child bearing and birthing is one of the greatest miracles of all times."

According to the social media post their daughter is named NtandoyeNkosi and arrived early on Thursday morning.

She weighed 3.4kg at birth.

"Thank you Lord for this precious and beautiful addition to our family and thank you all for your kind words throughout the pregnancy," she added.

