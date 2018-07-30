Kenya/Tanzania: Gor Mahia Inch Closer to Confederations Cup Quarters Berth

Gor Mahia edged closer to reaching the quarter finals of the Caf Confederation Cup after beating Tanzania's Young Africans (Yanga) 3-2 win in a Group 'D' match on Sunday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

This result enabled the Kenyan champions to move jointly on top of the group with Algeria's USM Alger on eight points from four matches after the Algerian side was held to a 1-1 at home by Rwandan side Rayon Sport.

Yanga, who have just a single point thus far, were effectively eliminated from the tournament while Rayon Sport, on 3 points, could still sneak through to the last eight at the expense of Gor or USM.

George Odhiambo, Jacques Tuyisenge and club captain Harun Shakava scored for the Kenyan side whilst Yanga benefited from two Boniface Oluoch howlers to score both consolation goals.

K'Ogalo got off the blocks with a goal within 38 seconds of play. Joash Onyango, who was making a return in this competition after sitting out the last fixture through suspension, robbed possession off Yusuf Mhilu and set up Humphrey Mieno.

HARMLESS ATTEMPT

The play-maker in turn delivered a teasing cross towards the surging Odhiambo who stooped low to head home from close range.

Rwandan import Tuyisenge then doubled the lead on the stroke of half time with a well taken shot from an indirect free kick from inside the area after Yanga custodian Rostand Youthe was penalised for releasing the ball and then holding it with his two hands.

The hosts would pull a goal back early in the second half as Peus Kasoke reacted quickest after Oluoch had spilled what seemed a harmless attempt.

But Gor Mahia quickly restored their two-goal cushion after skipper Shakava tap home Odhiambo's corner.

However, Oluoch yet again spilled a free-kick at the other end, allowing Raphael Dauda to score the fifth goal of the game.

Dylan Kerr's team will next face Rayon Sport at home on August 19, before wrapping up their group fixtures with a tie away to USM Alger 10 days later.