South Africa: When Özil Doesn't Win - the Dangers of Celebrating Migrant 'Contributions'

After being hit by xenophobic abuse and scapegoated for Germany's unceremonious exit from the World Cup, star player Mesut Özil announced his resignation from national football. In his statement, Özil raised critical questions of belonging and acceptance of migrants when he poignantly argued that "I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose". Özil's words resonate far beyond his country's borders. Indeed, they echo loudly in South Africa, where tolerance of migrants based on the 'contributions' that they make has a largely unexamined dark side.

To counter negative perceptions about migrants, proponents of immigration often highlight the various types of 'contributions' that migrants make to society. When one of Özil's teammates on Germany's national football team, Jérôme Boateng, fell victim to a racist slur in 2016, another player defended him by saying that "if you want Germany to win, you need neighbours like him". The thinking that lies...