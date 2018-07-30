South Africa: Three Dead After Taxi Crashes Off Embankment in KZN

Three people were killed when a minibus taxi veered off the road and crashed down an embankment in the early hours of Monday morning on the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said three people were killed and 10 others injured following the crash on the N2 after the Tongaat Toll Plaza and just before the Ballito offramp.

He said provincial emergency services and other private operators were on the scene treating the patients whose injuries ranged from critical to minor.

McKenzie said the cause of the accident was not known yet, but it would make up part of a police investigation.

Source: News24