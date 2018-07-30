30 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Tougher Anti-Tobacco Laws in the Pipeline in SA

analysis By Savera Kalideen

Young South Africans continue to light up but proposed legislation aims to increase the number of people who turn their backs on tobacco products.

When South Africa introduced designated smoking areas in restaurants and bars there was vehement opposition from sections of the hospitality industry. They argued that the public would stop eating out, restaurants would lose revenue and even close down, and jobs would be lost. Besides, they contended, no one would obey the law.

But two decades later, smoking in non-smoking sections of a restaurant has become taboo. Ordinary South Africans and the hospitality sector have policed the legislation. And despite those initial concerns, research from the University of Cape Town shows that none of the 700 restaurants surveyed saw a drop in patrons or profits by marking off designated smoking areas.

Of the restaurants, only 1% allowed patrons to smoke wherever they wanted to while more than 40% followed a no-smoking policy, a little over 40% designated an area outside for smoking, and just 11% had a designated area for smoking inside.

No-smoking areas within restaurants and other public spaces are the norm. The legislation, and the annual increase in the price of...

