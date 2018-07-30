30 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Seven Days Downpour Wreaks Havoc in Calabar

By Emma Una

Calabar — Torrential rains in Calabar, Cross River State and environs in the past seven days, have left many homes flooded and businesses in comatose.

The rains which have been pouring since last week Monday have caused disruption in flights into the city with roads waterlogged and many neighbourhoods flooded.

Houses in places such as Anatigha, Palm Street Extension, Edim Otop, Ikot Enebong, Nyahasang and several other flood prone areas in the city have been flooded with property worth millions of naira destroyed.

Mr Archibong Ekpo, a resident of Dr Dean Street in Anantigha area of the city, told Vanguard that the water level in the area rose uncontrollably after torrential rainfall on Thursday leaving his house and 15 others flooded.

"With the rain falling none-stop, we could not remove our property when the water le vel rose and entered our houses. We tried to put some of our household property on top of tables and desks but the water kept rising till they were submerged."

He said the rains have made going to work difficult for some workers as most taxis are not able to ply the roads since they are waterlogged to avoid being stuck or swept away.

