Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary committee has slapped Malawi football powerhouse, Nyasa Big Bullets with a K7.2 million fine following the violence that erupted after the Airtel Top 8 final against Blue Eagles at Bingu National Stadium (BNS).

The People's Team has been found guilty on six counts in a fracas that left property damaged and referee Misheck Juba assaulted, for giving a late penalty to eventual winners, Eagles.

According to the verdict released by FAM on Friday, the disciplinary committee has further ordered Nyasa Big Bullets to pay K325 606.25 for damages caused at BNS and banned them from playing at the said stadium until the repairs are done.

Bullets will also pay for the cost of the proceedings amounting to K971 635.

FAM has also ordered Bullets to pay K1 million, which was suspended last year following violence at MDC Stadium in a Fisd Challenge Cup match against Karonga United, where they were told not to commit a similar offence within two years from November 2017.

Bullets have also been banned from the next edition of the Airtel Top 8.