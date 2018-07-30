30 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Bullets Banned From Airtel Top 8, Fined K7.2m for Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary committee has slapped Malawi football powerhouse, Nyasa Big Bullets with a K7.2 million fine following the violence that erupted after the Airtel Top 8 final against Blue Eagles at Bingu National Stadium (BNS).

The People's Team has been found guilty on six counts in a fracas that left property damaged and referee Misheck Juba assaulted, for giving a late penalty to eventual winners, Eagles.

According to the verdict released by FAM on Friday, the disciplinary committee has further ordered Nyasa Big Bullets to pay K325 606.25 for damages caused at BNS and banned them from playing at the said stadium until the repairs are done.

Bullets will also pay for the cost of the proceedings amounting to K971 635.

FAM has also ordered Bullets to pay K1 million, which was suspended last year following violence at MDC Stadium in a Fisd Challenge Cup match against Karonga United, where they were told not to commit a similar offence within two years from November 2017.

Bullets have also been banned from the next edition of the Airtel Top 8.

Malawi

Chilima Refuses to Be Stampeded By DPP - 'I Will Not Abdicate Office of Malawi VP'

Malawian Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) has rebuffed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.