Malawi: Civil Sporting Force 1-1 Draw Against Mzuni FC - Malawi TN M Super League

Civil Sporting came to behind to force a 1-1 draw against Green intellectuals, Mzuni in the TNM Super League played at Civo stadium in Area 9 in Lilongwe on Sunday.

The civil servants had to bail themselves out following a dismal performance on Saturday when they lost was 1-0 at Chitowe against Dwangwa United.

Civil have finished on the fourth place with 25 points from 15 games with a 10 point gap with leaders; Nyasa Big Bullets and Mzuni have 15 points from 15 games and are lying in the relegation zone on position 14 on the log table.

The two teams struggling to create clear cut chances in the first opening 15 minutes of the game as their play seemed to be balanced with Silver Strikers loan striker to Mzuni, Michel Tete causing problems to Civil's central defence.

Civil's towering striker, Fletcher Bandawe's header on the 18th minute was cleared on the goal line by captain, Lughano Kaira after goal keeper, Pilirani Mapila was beaten.

Mzuni nearly went into the lead seven minutes later when Rhanadan Ntafu 25 metre thunderbolt kissed the cross bar when Civil goalkeeper, Tione Tembo was eluded.

Referee Alfred Chilinda awarded Mzuni a penalty in the 40th minute of the game when Civil's defender, Lawrence Chaziya was adjudged to have handed the ball in the penalty box.

The resultant spot kick was smartly planted home by Henry Misinjo.

The student's went into recess with a narrow lead while some disgruntled Civil supporters were protesting on the awarding of the penalty to the visitors.

A minute in second half, Civil captain Raphael Phiri missed a chance from close range after Bandawe had set him through.

Phiri leveled the scores in the 47th minute when he bicycle kicked a volley from Bandawe after a defensive mix up by Mzuni.

Mzuni made a double changed in the 57th minute when they brought in Joseph Mbaga Lackson Sangano for Shenton Banda and Charles Nkhoma respectively to counter

Two minutes later, Mzuni custodian, Mapila parried dangerously free kick taken by Civil's captain, Phiri 30 metres out.

Civil's midfielder, Patrick Thupi missed a golden opportunity in the 67th minutes when he unbelievably headed wide from six yard box.

Civil brought in Blessings Tembo for Calvin Thotho in the 72nd minute in order to improve their attacking pattern.

Chaziya nearly collected his mistake of gifting a penalty in the 78th minute when he took a powerful shot was tamed by Mzuni keeper, Mapila.

Phiri could have added a second for his team with six minutes to team when Bandawe had put him through but he shot wide.

"It a fair result to us. We have managed to collect a point away from home. We expected a tough game against Civil owing to the fact that they lost to Dwangwa on Saturday," Mzuni coach, Gilbert Chirwa said.

He said his team gave away an equalizer due to miscommunication in his defence mix up but commended his charges for putting up a gallant fight.

Civil Sporting Team Manager, Gabriel Chirwa admitted that it was harsh encounter for them to collect a point.

"We did not play well and we failed to capitalize our chances we created but attributed the poor show of his team to fatigue as the team had to travel from Dwangwa to Lilongwe on Saturday night," he pointed out.