Nigeria: Govt Recalls 2.4 M Bottles of Codeine

Abuja — In an effort to curtail abuse of Codeine containing cough syrup, the federal government has recalled about 2.4 million bottles of codeine from circulation.

The move, according to the Ministry of Health, demonstrates the federal government's determination to stem the abuse of Codeine containing cough syrup and other substances across the country.

The recall, which was effected by the Federal Ministry of Health, was carried out to withdraw about 2,405,724 bottles of Codeine containing cough syrup after a recent audit trail of the substance by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, while receiving the final report of the stakeholders committee set up by the ministry to address the worrisome menace, said: "The audit trail and subsequent recall of the substance, was part of the recommendations submitted by the 22-man committee drafted from a broad spectrum of the health sector to collaborate with relevant agencies."

He added that the recall was also part of pharmacy vigilance and renewed effort to actively monitor drug distribution channels and sanitise the system.

The minister said the committee was an offshoot of the press statement by the ministry on the temporary ban of Codeine production and distribution and further directive for NAFDAC to convene a committee of stakeholders to chart the way forward.

The committee has the following as members: Director General, NAFDAC, Professor Christianah Adeyeye (Chairman); Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Alhaji Muhammad Abdullah; and the Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN).

Others include Director, Food and Drugs Services (FMOH), Mr. Elijah Mohamed; President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mr. Moshood Lawal; Executive Secretary, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), Dr. Okey Akpa; and Alhaji Ahmed Yakasai.

The report involved 87 per cent of the manufacturers, 20 out of the 23 of the companies.

All the recalled products have been warehoused in the respective companies accredited by the Federal Ministry of Health.