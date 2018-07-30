Malawi: Total Eclipse of the Stronghold As Blantyre Turns Red for UTM

A sea of red on Sunday occupied the famed Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre to listen to Vice President Saulos Chilima and his United Transformation Movement (UTM) unpacked their plans to rebuild a better Malawi.

The bumper crowd, mostly the young men and women, dressed in red T-shirts and others in the movement's characteristic red berets filled the big ground and others were listening to the speeches in trees due to lack of space.

The enthusiastic crowds chanted their UTM song of the moment " Mumumva kuwawa ehhh, mumumva kupweteka, mukamalimbana naye Chilima, mumumva kupweteka."

Musicians such as Thomas Chibade and Saul Chembezi also performed at the event.

Among other known personalities who attended the rally included former attorney general Raph Kasambara, Balaka North parliamentarian Lucius Banda and Michael Usi of 'odya zake alibe mlandu' network.

Observors sayslooking at the turnout at UTM rallies, if you speak to people in hospitals, in beer halls, on the buses, then Chilima is going to be the next Malawi leader, but the road to winning elections is not smooth.

However, bumper crowds do not lie.