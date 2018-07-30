30 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

East Africa: Kenya, Uganda Officials Agree On Fishing Rights in Lake Victoria

By Barack Oduor

Kenyan fishermen and Ugandan fisheries officials have agreed to end constant wrangles over fishing grounds in Lake Victoria.

Kenyan beach officials drawn from counties bordering Lake Victoria met with Ugandan security officials on Thursday last week at Lolwe Island in Uganda in a bid to end the frosty relationship between them.

The Kenyan delegation was led by beach officials from Siaya, Homa Bay and Busia, while the Ugandan delegation was headed by Fisheries Protectorate Unit Commandant Joseph Ssebukeera and other senior fisheries officers.

Mr Ssebukeera suggested that an earlier meeting held in Busia last month resolved that fishermen from the two countries should come up with a joint association to resolve the conflicts.

"This was just a follow up meeting on some of the resolutions that were made during our meeting in Busia. We agreed that police commanders from both Kenya and Uganda shall have regular meetings to address emerging issues," he said.

On extortion claims, the officials agreed that complaints related to taxes should be addressed to the Uganda Revenue Authority.

