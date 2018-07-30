Malawi: Usi Gets UK Boost for Chilima, UTM to Hit the Ground Running in Malawi Transformation

Social and political activist and actor Dr Michael Usi, who is popularly known as Manganya in acting circles, has assured the United Transformation Movement (UTM) of his full support, saying he has a conviction that the fast-growing political entity is one that can bring real change in the country.

Usi, a development specialist who had flown back in the country from England where he went for a graduation for his doctorate degree said on Sunday at Njamba Park in Blantyre to UTM leader and Malawi's vice president, Saulos Chilima, that much as he is "very new" to stand before a political podium he was ready to help in whatever way.

But he warned Chilima that he should be steadfast to the promises he is now making to the people of the country who are yearning for transformation change.

"It should not be mandatory that those that are supporting you now should be the ones that should be given business contracts or jobs. That is what is killing this country," said Usi denouncing patronage politics.

Usi, who is leader of another political network 'Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu', said everyone who wants to support UTM should do so from the heart.

"Don't support Chilima because you want something in exchange. No," he said.

He unexpectedly announced that he talked with some British leaders about UTM when he was recently in the United Kingdom for his doctorate degree graduation.

"I've arranged talks between them and you. You should be able to have them soon," he said after sloganeering UTM.

Usi stressed that his support for Chilima is not conditional and that he will not be expecting to be given a position, but is keen to serve the people and help the country to have systems that are functional.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Usi, said while he was in England last week, he had meetings with influential personalities who have expressed interest to support the transformation agenda for Malawi.

"My professors are organising meetings with politicians, academicians and individuals who have shown interest to support Malawi to develop," Usi told Nyasa Times.

"The main areas that have received special attention are education sector, fighting corruption, youth empowerment and emancipation of women from poverty," he added.

Speaking at the rally, the movement's secretary general Patricia Kaliati said, like the rest of Malawians, UTM members are disgruntled because of the poor leadership under the DPP administration.