Tanzania: Anti-Trafficking Law Set for Amendment

Dar es Salaam — The government, through the Anti-trafficking in Persons Secretariat, is in process of amending the Anti-trafficking Act of 2008 with a view to making it more effective in combating human tracking.

The process has already started, the Secretary of the Anti-trafficking in Persons Secretariat, Mr Seperatus Fella, said yesterday, adding that the aim was to plug existing loopholes as part of wider efforts to combat human trafficking.

"We are aware of the gaps in the law, and plans are at an advanced stage to amend the Act," he said during a forum organised to commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Mr Fella could not reveal how long the process would take, noting, however, that amendment of the law would go hand-in-hand with the setting up of a database on human trafficking in the country.

"Apart from loopholes in our laws, we currently don't have accurate figures showing the trend and extent of human trafficking in the country. We rely on statistics from international bodies," he said, adding that the fight against human trafficking would be much easier after amendment of the law and setting up of a data base.

The National Coordinator in the Anti-trafficking in Persons Project, Mr Edwin Mugambila, said some of the loopholes in the law that would have to be ironed out include how to identify the means of trafficking, punishment and exploitation of the victims.

According to him, the Anti-trafficking Act of 2008 does not differentiate between whether persons are trafficked by force or deception.

"I'm confident that if the law includes the means of trafficking in its implementation, it would be easier to track down and arrest traffickers and their supporters," Mr Mugambila said.

Investigators will also be able to know whether there is someone providing documents used in trafficking, or if there is an element of corruption or force in the process.

As things stand, he said, the law does not provide details on what will happen to a person who attempts to conduct human trafficking or figure out how much the victim has been exploited.

"Whether you succeed or not, you must be identified as a trafficker. However, the existing Act does not recognize someone who failed to carry out human trafficking successfully,"Mr Mugambila said.

"The nature of this horrible business is to exploit the victims," he added, adding that the law should cover victims who suffer as a result of exploitation. Tanzania still has to meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking due to such legal shortcomings, Mr Mugambila said.

Citing the trafficking in person report of 2017, Mr Mgambila said that the government has shown some improvements compared to the previous reporting period.

"Some efforts have been made in investigating, prosecuting, and convicting more traffickers. It has sentenced several convicted traffickers to significant time in prison; However, many traffickers continue to receive sentences including only fines," he said.

He was not happy that very fewer cases were reported and punishments were not draconian enough to terrify the traffickers.

The 2008 Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act prohibits all forms of trafficking and prescribes punishments of one to 10 years imprisonment or a fine between one and Sh150 million.

"When allowing for a fine in lieu of imprisonment, the prescribed punishment is not commensurate with those for other serious crimes, such as rape," he said.