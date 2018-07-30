Tanzania: Dialogue Held As World Marks 'Trafficking' Day

Dar es Salaam — International and local institutions held a national dialogue on the eve of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The day-long dialogue was held in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Among other things, participants of the dialogue discussed national laws, regulations and international conventions, which aim at combating the rising problem, according to the secretary of the Anti-trafficking in Persons Secretariat, Mr Seperatus Fella.

"We want to evaluate the current status of the problem in order to devise plans that will help end this problem," he said.

The dialogue also explored some weaknesses of the Anti-trafficking in Persons Act of 2018 in controlling domestic and overseas human trafficking.

According to him, the participants also discussed Trafficking In Persons (TIP) trends and responses in the policy and legal context.

"We also learned about forms of exploitation in human trafficking, investigation and evidence gathering in TIP cases and challenges," he noted.

The meeting again discussed rights, responses and services to victims and human trafficking in the context of refugees crisis and migration flows.

As things stand, the meeting evaluated the rehabilitation programmes and reintegration of victims of human trafficking in the country.