Nigeria: 'Mutola Express', Rudisha, Coe, Others Arrive for Senior African Championships

The who-is-who in African sports and beyond have arrived in Asaba, Delta State for the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships starting on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity for CAA Asaba 2018, Olukayode Thomas, Maria Mutola and other top

world sporting figures were expected to arrive in Asaba last night.

Mutola was a former African and world champion in the 800m and was fondly referred to as 'Mutola Express' during her active days on the track.

Also expected in Asaba last night is IAAF President, Sebastian Coe, and 11 top officials of the world athletics governing body.

The other expected sporting legends in Asaba also include Nawal El

Moutawakel, a former hurdler and Olympic gold medalist as well as Kenya's David Rudisha and Hicham El Guerrouj among many others.

The impressive list of those to be inducted into the CAA Hall of fame

Includes the likes of Tirunesh Dibaba, from Ethiopia and her compatriot, Mesert Defar. Other Ethiopians on the list include Genzebe Dibaba, a world record holder and champion; Almaz Ayana, an Olympics and World Champion; and Kenenisa Bekele, a legend in long distance, road races and marathon and world record holder.

The South African duo of Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk, both

Olympics and World Champions, will also be inducted alongside Nigeria's

Olusoji Fasuba and Blessing Okagbare among others.

In a related development, It has also been confirmed that top football

administrators will also be in Asaba to savour the best of African

athletics that will be showcased from August 1 to August 5 at the newly completed Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Former Confederation of African Football President (CAF), Issa Hayatou and his wife will be in for the African Championships.

Hayatou's successor in CAF, Ahmad will also be in town for CAA Asaba 2018.

Both Hayatou and Ahmad are guests of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA).

Thomas confirmed that all the eminent sporting personalities that arrived Asaba yesterday will be in town till the end of the African Championships.