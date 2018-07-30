Kenya: Where to Enjoy This Year's Burger Festival in Nairobi

The Nairobi Burger Festival is back with what promises to be a bigger and juicier third edition. The festival started on Friday July 27 and will end on August 5.

Unlike last year, when more than 90 restaurants in Nairobi and Mombasa participated, this year only Nairobi restaurants will be participating with more than 120 of them eligible.

To participate in this year's #BurgerFestKe, dinners have to download their Burger Festival pass available on the EatOut app.

Showing the pass at any of the participating restaurants will earn dinners two burgers for the price of one.

Visa, Tusker Malt and Taxify are among the sponsors of this year's festival.

On Thursday, the festival organizers, EatOut Kenya put together a preview of the event at Nyama Mama restaurant at Capital Centre, one of the participating restaurants, where tasty burgers were on offer.