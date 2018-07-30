30 July 2018

Gautrain Management Agency

South Africa: Gautrain Contingency Plan

Regrettably, wage negotiations between the operator of the Gautrain (the Bombela Operating Company) and UNTU (the recognised trade union) have deadlocked and as such workers affiliated with UNTU will embark on a no work, no pay strike as of tomorrow, 30 July 2018.

The Bombela Operating Company has offered an 8.5% increase in salaries and all benefits. Furthermore, the minimum wage for operational staff will be increased to R8 500 per month. This offer was rejected by UNTU whose latest demand, as communicated to the media, equates to a global increase of 19.5%.

We have developed a contingency plan to operate a reduced service starting at 05h45 on Monday, 30 July 2018. Additional security measures will be implemented on the Gautrain system. The safety of passengers will not be compromised at any time.

The reduced service will consist of a peak period train service between 05h45 ‐ 9h00 and 16h00 ‐ 19h00 between Centurion and Sandton every 12 minutes, and between Sandton and Park stations every 20 minutes. No train service will be available during the off-peak period and only Centurion, Sandton and Park station will be open. All trains will be 8-car trains and operate in both directions (North and South bound).

Buses will service only Centurion, Sandton and Park stations for the above peak periods and follow the usual bus routes.

To accommodate airport and Rhodesfield passengers, we will operate a bus service between Sandton and Rhodesfield stations and a bus or midi-bus service between Rhodesfield and OR Tambo stations. This service will operate from 05h45 ‐19h00. A fixed fare of R21 per bus trip will apply for this service.

Ticket offices at all stations will be closed and passengers are encouraged to use the ticket vending machines or to load value on the Gautrain website or App.

Passengers with monthly or weekly train products that are affected will be refunded for lost trips and details will be provided later.

Passengers can expect extended journey times on some trips and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience.

Whilst we respect our worker's right to strike, striking workers must equally respect that their colleagues also have a right to work without intimidation. We will not condone intimidation or other criminal acts that result in damage to assets or that prevent workers from working.

