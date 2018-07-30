Uganda: Reviving Uganda Airlines Is Best Decision NRM Govt Has Made

opinion

The way government has been handling the issue of social media and Mobile Money tax is a clear example of how government sometimes receives and acts on bad advice.

When you look at the haste, the to-and-fro movement, the wrong assessment of public opinion, and the I-don't-care attitude that led to imposing the Shs200 direct tax on social media rather than indirect tax (say on airtime or data bundles), you realise that government clearly acted on bad policy advice.

But government also often receives and acts on good advice. My classical example, which is the focus here, is the decision to revive Uganda Airlines. This is one of the best decisions of the NRM government.

Kudos to government for that decision! Even the measured speed and calmness with which this issue of reviving the defunct airline has been handled, is an indication that it was given careful consideration.

I ,therefore, can't disagree more with Mr Paul Busharizi in his business article titled, 'Uganda Airlines will be a poisoned chalice' (see New Vision July 16).

While the writer's criticism of the decision to revive the national carrier is well appreciated, it should have come as constructive criticism for improving the proposed action to have the Flying Crane back in the air.

However, he instead showed his lack of appreciation of the fact that Uganda needs a national carrier when he concluded that "... . We do not need an airline of our own... because we have more than a dozen airlines flying into Uganda already... ".

This wrong conclusion is attributed to failure to appreciate basics of planning. It is like a mature man refusing to plan for and build a house of his own, reasoning that there are many cheap houses that he can rent and that since he is earning a reasonable salary, he will always be able to pay the rent.

This man fails to foresee the problems he will face when he grows old and is no longer employable and so cannot pay rent and doesn't even have a hut in the village to run back to.

He even forgets that with his own house, when the worst comes to the worst, you can occupy one room and rent out the other rooms for an income to survive on until the situation changes!

Uganda airlines is in a way an insurance for Ugandans. Ugandans who have travelled the Entebbe-Nairobi route must be aware of how the most prominent airline on this route (which route happens to be its most lucrative) mistreats Ugandan and other passengers.

Many a time, properly booked passengers are denied their booked flights over flimsy reasons and are made to wait for up to half a day because the airline has deliberately overbooked the flight and has decided to take their most favoured clients!

Clearly, this is very annoying and yours truly has been a victim many times and even seen some important Ugandans suffering the same fate. With Uganda Airlines back in the air, I don't think this other airline would continue behaving like that.

Let us also be clear, Uganda Airlines does not necessarily have to be profitable initially. Of course, it would be wonderful and desirable for the airline to be profitable in the not so distant future, but the strategy of reviving it was not, and should not necessarily be profits. What matters most are the advantages and benefits to the whole economy that come with it.

Yes, look at RwandAir! It has not made any profit as an airline for more than 15 years, but its impact in turning Kigali into an international business hub, hosting more international conferences than Kampala, must not be underrated.

If we are not careful, the traffic of tourists coming to track gorillas in Uganda will be lost to Rwanda, which shares a very small portion of the gorillas, but is already attracting a sizeable volume of trackers.

Rwanda is soon overtaking Uganda in attracting trackers yet Uganda has the biggest portion of the gorillas in Bwindi forest! Reason? Mainly easy access by tourists to Rwanda through RwandAir and marketing through the airline, coupled with attractive pricing! You can clearly see that Rwanda's national carrier takes centre stage!

Another thing that we must not forget is that these so-called "dozens of airlines" flying into and from Uganda can easily sublime during hard times. Foreign-based companies know how to flee when a country falls on hard times. And hard times can be economic, political, or even health-related like Ebola! Where is British Airways now? We need our own umbrella for a rainy day!