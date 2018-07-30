Photo: The Herald

These two gentlemen leave the Ushewekunze Tent E polling station in Harare South Constituency, after their bid to skip the queue failed. They pretended that one in the hand-drawn cart was sick, therefore was supposed to be given exception to standing in the queue.

Blog

1213: In Masvingo South at Njajena Secondary polling station has been divided into A and B with 553 expected to be served at B and 552 at A. So far 200 people have voted at B (109 females and 91 male) 32 assisted and 7 turned away at Polling station ( A) 82 have cast their ballots (40 males n 42 females) 33 were assisted and only one person turned away.

1154: At Bolton Jenya Primary Sch polling station in Hwedza North Constituency 189 out of 424 registered voters at the polling station had cast their ballots by 10 am. people could be seen trickling in by 11.20am in small numbers as the majority had voted early morning. the voting process was reported to be peaceful. Only two people were turned away due to ID-related challenges.

1151: Epworth Constituency Elections Officer Cephas Mudavanhu says they have encountered a challenge with many voters going to wrong polling stations since this year's Harmonised Elections are Polling-station-based. This challenge has also resulted in the slow processes.

1147: Over 2 000 people have voted in Ward 2 in Epworth as at 11:45 am.

1143: In Norton many people arrived at the various polling station in the constituency early in the morning when the polling process be7 am.at 7am. Long queues snaking outside polling stations characterise the situation in the constituency as people came out in their numbers to cast their ballots. At Dudley Hall Primary School voters patiently waited in long queues to reveal who they trust to keep Zimbabwe safe. Presiding officer Mr Emmanuel Phiri told the Herald crew that the situation was peaceful. "The voting process is progressing peacefully with no incidences recorded so far," he said. At St Eric Primary School, the situation was peaceful. Presiding officer Ms Chiedza Hanyani said only two prospective voters were turned away. "We turned away two people since the voting started. One had his ID number unreadable while the other had his name not appearing in the voters roll," she said. More than 300 people had voted at St Eric, with the majority being male voters. Aspiring independent MP Temba Mliswa cast his vote at CCAP in ward 7. The presiding officer at CCAP polling stations a Ms Botoman said one person was turned away on the grounds that his name appeared on the exclusion least because of duplication of registration.

1135: By 11:30 am, a total of 266 had voted and 9 turned away for coming to the wrong polling station at St Aidan's AB Primary, Chitungwiza South. The queues are now shorter. ZEC officials at Gillingham Primary school in Dzivaresekwa are making sure the injured, elderly and parents with infants do not join long queues, which voters are complaining not to be flowing as fast as they expect.

1134: Unlike the long queues at Zanamwe Business Centre, Rufaro Corner Shops polling station in St Mary's has shorter ones. Just over 200 have voted at the centre so far. 108 female, 99 males and 3 have been turned away.

1132: People's Rainbow Coalition aspiring member of parliament Mr Farirai Zivave says "so far so good people have come out to vote in numbers but it looks like they might have to extend voting hours because the too many. The process is too slow. But the environment is peaceful."

1130: Hwange West Constituency has 62 polling stations, 32 230 registered voters, and 10 National Assembly candidates vying for the seat formerly held by Zanu-PF's Bekithemba Mpofu who is not contesting as he lost the primaries. Voting currently going on well.

1118: In Mazowe North, Forrester F Primary School polling station there was chaos an hour ago after Coalition of Democrats candidate for National Assembly Elias Malukula and Independent Candidate Shingirayi Runganga allegedly stormed in the polling station complaining about assisted voters prompting the intervention of the police to quell down the situation. In a comment to The Herald, Presiding Officer James Mahora said the two candidates complained over the issue of voters being assisted though pointing out that it is not an electoral offence for old aged people to ask for assistance during the voting process.

1108: In Mufakose, the voting process is going on smoothly at all 26 polling stations. About 1 456 voters were already in queues by 7 am. Only two voters at Mufakose High School polling station have been turned away. Statistics of those who have voted so far are still being compiled.

1106: In Wedza North Constituency at Chop Chop polling station. There were four people in the queue by 10:30 am as the majority had voted early morning. Out of 347 registered voters at the polling station, 235 had voted by 10.27am. Polling officers could be seen relaxing waiting for voters to come. Presiding officer said everything is going on smoothly and peacefully. There were five assisted voters because some were illiterate while the others had visual impairments. Three candidates are vying for the seat being Musayabayana David for Zanu-PF, Dzinemunhenzva Egypt-Forces of the Liberation Organisation of Africa National Party and Makara of MDC-Alliance.

1045: 105 people have cast their votes in Ward 3, at Roman Catholic University in Paddonhurst, Bulawayo. 62 males and 43 females. Three people have so far been assisted to vote.

1043: "Voting started on time in Nyanga North and South. There were pretty good queues at some polling stations especially those near or at Growth points. The only polling station that I visited and witnessed a short queue was at Mangondoza. We are still compiling statics from all the polling stations in the district," said Nyanga district elections officer Mr Arthur Chigumadzi.

1034: Of the six polling stations visited by 10 am in Chiredzi West Constituency, 1 155 people had voted, 41 being assisted voters and 4 having been turned away for various reasons chief among them being the wrong polling station.

LIVE BLOG: 2018 HARMONISED ELECTIONS

Norton Constituency Independent candidate Themba Mliswa casts his vote.

Zanu-PF Nyanga South Cde Supa Mandiwanzira casts his vote at Manjoro Primary School in Ward 22.

A visually impaired voter is assisted to cast her vote

Women wait their turn to vote

Vendors next to Glen Lorne polling station says they have already voted around 7 am and they are back to business.

PRC leader Dr Joice Mujuru just cast her vote at Oriel Girls High School

Voters in Chitungwiza South at Unit L Creche B.

A journalist interviewing an elderly woman before voting

1032: There are long winding queues at Chinamora Hall although ZEC has provided three polling stations. So far voting has continued peacefully in Goromonzi West and no incident of Violence has been reported. Zanu PF candidate, Cde Energy Mutodi said voting is being conducted peacefully. He said he was impressed by the high turnout of people at the polling station. Cde Mutodi said there were some challenges in the morning as names of some Zanu PF agents were not on the ZEC list. The problem has since been rectified. MDC Alliance parliamentary candidate, Luke Tamborinyoka complained of the same problem of the names of the agents not appearing on the ZEC list.

1030: In Mhangura Constituency, MDC Alliance has not fielded agents in most parts of the constituency's rural areas.

1027: At Budiriro 2 Primary School in Budiriro Constituency, Presiding officer has just asked voters to switch off their cell phones after one voter was suspected of taking photos within the booth. Voters taking approximately 3 minutes to cast their votes.

1007: President Mnangagwa has cast his vote at Sherwood Primary school in Kwekwe. The President says the country is experiencing democracy never witnessed before. He says former president Mugabe is allowed to express his opinion as it's his democratic right. President Mnangagwa was accompanied by family members, his children and daughter in law. He says he will continue to engage former President on regularly as a citizen of this country.

0954: Gwanda South constituency elections officer Ian Thwala says he's happy with the progress thus far. He says all polling stations opened at 7 am. He says they are hoping that when voting closes at 7 pm they are hoping counting would be complete by 12 midnight.

0952: Voting is progressing peacefully at Tsholotsho centre and surrounding wards. Tsholotsho District has two constituencies – north and south. The north has 10 wards and 76 polling stations while the south has 12 wards and 67 polling station. Altogether there are 22 wards. A total of 22 candidates are vying for the two National Assembly seats while 91 are contesting for the 22 local authority seats. In Tsholotsho South, outgoing MP Zenzo Sibanda (Zanu-pf) is battling it out with 10 opponents. In the north, former MDC-T MP Roselyn Nkomo, now under PRC banner is wrestling with 10 candidates who include Sibangumuzi Khumalo of Zanu-pf. The constituencies have been previously won by Zanu-pf with former cabinet Minister Prof Jonathan Moyo in the north.

0947: At Chivakanenyama Primary School in Hurungwe West Constituency, dozens of people are queuing to vote. Presiding Officer Mr Tinashe Chivarega says so far, 59 females and 67 males have voted. Three people were turned away for not appearing on the voters roll. 16 people were assisted to vote. Of the assisted voters some were visually impaired while others were illiterate.

0945: Chipinge West Constituency chief election officer Mr Needmore Maphosa said voting started on time in all polling station in Chipinge West. He said no irregularities reported yet and people are casting their votes in harmony.

0930: Manicaland Provincial Command Centre. Provincial elections officer Mr Moffat Masabeya said all the 1 438 polling stations across the province started in time.

0920: MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has cast his vote at Kuwadzana 2 Primary school.

0848: Zec had to divide the polling station into A and B at Rutenga Primary School due to high turnout and high number of registered voters amid reports that there are about 1 500 registered voters in the Ward 18, Mwenezi East Constituency

0844: Zanu-PF aspiring candidate Cde Elias Musakwa, Kudakwashe Bhadharai of MDC Alliance, Chivasa Maddock Tatirai of NCA and Ketema Benjamin of MDC-T are battling it out for the Bikita West Constituency Parliamentary seat.

0841: There is a huge turnout at Nhumwa primary school in Wedza North constituency, Mashonaland East Province. More than 50 people had voted by 0800 hours.

0811: At exactly 7 am people had started casting their votes at Tasimukira Primary School, Ward 22 in Chitungwiza. They were voting peacefully and several police officers were seen manning the area to maintain peace.

0810: By 8 am 19 males and 6 females had cast their vote at Gokwe South RDC. None turned away, no assisted votes and the environment is peaceful. Mr Taruvinga the presiding officer said voting started at 7 am. He said this at Gokwe Central Constituency Ward 3. Voters are just walking in as there are no queues.

0809: In Kadoma Central Constituency, Mashonaland West province voting is progressing smoothly. At Kuredza Primary School in Ward 3 voters are still trickling in their numbers. The situation is the same at ward 17 at Waverly primary school where voters are seated in an orderly manner waiting for their turn to cast votes. However, the queue at Waverly Primary School is dominated by male voters.

0807: In Mudzi North five candidates in for the National Assembly are Newton Kachepa Zanu-PF, Anyway Mupanduki Independent, Peter Chabveka MDC Alliance, Tichaona Gomo Coalition Of Democrats, Silver Chiripanyanga-United African National Council Party.

0800: 18 females and 15 males had voted at Nyanhunzi polling station in Guruve South by 8 am, one turned away for not being on the voters roll and four assisted voters.

0719: Polling stations opened at exactly 7 am and no notable challenges were reported at the few visited so far. At Chamabondo polling station in Ward 11, there was a long winding queue of more than 150 people at 6.50 am.

0717: Voting started peacefully in Mudzi North Constituency and people are going to various polling stations to cast their votes. A presiding officer at Kotwa B primary says peace is prevailing in the whole area.

0715: At least 15 people had voted at We'dza primary school, Wedza district, Mashonaland East Province by 7:15am. Presiding officer Mr Patterson Muroyiwa said voting started well without glitches. Men and women formed separate queues to cast their vote.

0711: Voting started at 7am here at Jerera PreSchool. Polling Officer Mr Charles Mhike says the process is going on smoothly.

0705: Voting has started at Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe where President Mnangagwa is expected to cast his vote this morning.

0703: Winding queues already at various polling stations in Gokwe central constituency where eight candidates are contesting. Voting has started in Chivi South. The candidates for the National Assembly Chivi South (MP) Cde Killer Zivhu Zanu-PF, Mholo Thompson MDC, Malunguza Sharon RPZ, Dzingirai Ivene independent, Madzimure Tarisai PRC and Zizhou Togarepi ZIP.

0700: In Makoni Central, voting has started at NE Park Ward 6 Makoni Central. Polling stations have opened in Bulawayo. Voting has started in Nyamhuka Primary school as people starts trickling in to cast their votes in Nyanga South constituency ward 27. Supa Mandiwanzira (Zanu PF), Talent Kadzima (independent) Mupotsa Nickson(#FMZ)Ngonzwe Webster (MDC-T) Sanya gee Tonderai (MDC-T) are contesting for the House of Assembly seat. Talkmore Nyamange (MDC-T) Mugabe Makiyade (Zanu PF) are vying for the local government seat. There is a small queue so far.

0650: There are 34 000 registered voters in Beitbridge East Constituency who will make use of 59 polling stations.

0646: In Makoni Central, snaking queues characterise polling stations in the 10 urban wards of Makoni Central. People are overjoyed about exercising their democratic right in a peaceful environment.

0643: Some voters arrived around 4:30 am braving the cold weather at Ngundu Roman Catholic church in ward 25 Chivi, Masvingo

0642: In Chipinge Central. There is so much enthusiasm to vote here, with queues at various polling stations as early as 5:30am

0631: Long queues at Kandeya business Centre, Mt Darwin South as people wait to cast their vote.

0625: Preparations for the poll underway at I & K Agribank Open space in Mt Darwin South.

0622: People waiting in queue to Vote at Chancellor Primary polling station Mutasa South Constituency in Manicaland. Presiding officer has gone to check on other polling stations in the area. Meanwhile EU observer mission is inspecting facilities

0620: Preparations getting ready for the start of polling at Dzvukamanja polling station, Guruve South where Zanu PF's Patrick Dutiro will be fighting it out against independent candidate Wilbert Mubaiwa.

0616: Queues, some with as many as seventy people, have already formed at Beit Hall, Chisamba Grounds and Sakubva Stadium flea market polling stations in Mutare Central Constituency, Manicaland, as polling in the 2018 harmonised elections is set to start.

Presiding officers at the polling stations indicated that all is on course for voting to start at the prescribed 7 am starting time

0600: At around 6 am, voters at various polling stations in Chiredzi West Constituency had already lined up waiting for the opening of the polling stations by 7am.