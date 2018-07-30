Uganda: Whereabouts of Abducted Journalist Unknown

Kampala — The whereabouts of Stanley Ndawula, the chief executive officer and editorial director of the online publication, Investigator, remained unknown by last evening, more than 60 hours after armed men reportedly abducted him.

Witnesses and employees said armed and uniformed soldiers grabbed Mr Ndawula, who has authored a number of articles critical of the police and intelligence agencies, at Yaya Restaurant in Bukoto, a Kampala suburb. They then forced him into a Saloon car with tinted windows, which sped away closely followed by an escort vehicle with a red number plate used by government cars.

The incident happened at about 1am on Friday night as the journalist, who runs the hang-out, escorted a group of female customers outside the gate as part of his routine appreciation to patrons, one employee said.

"When he approached the gate as he was escorting customers to the parking, the armed men grabbed him and dragged him into a saloon car with tinted (windows)," said Ms Maureen Atim, the Yaya Restaurant manager.

She added: "The car immediately sped off and it was followed by a pick-up with soldiers, who were occupying fixed seats on the trunk."

The army and Internal Security Organisation, Uganda's domestic spy agency, yesterday said the editor was not in their custody.

"Not UPDF," Brig Karemire said in response to our question on whether Mr Ndawula was in military detention.

ISO Director General, Col Kaka Bagyenda, said the abduction of Mr Ndawula was news to him.

He declined to answer if his men had taken the journalist into custody, preferring instead that the media focuses on the good work done by the organisation he superintends, which has led to reduced murders and other violent crimes.

Mr Ndawula is the 12th journalist to be summoned or arrested by suspected security agencies since November, last year.

Security agents last year grabbed Rev Isaac Bakka, a Radio journalist who reports on Parliament, in Seeta, Mukono District, and held him incommunicado at a Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) facility for four months.

Following public and legal pressure, he was later taken to Nakawa Court, charged with treason and remanded to Luzira prison where he is still on remand.

New Vision journalist Charles Etukuri was also grabbed outside his workplace and later detained in ISO facilities for days without any charge. Days after, he was dumped at the Vision Group offices.

Police over the months have summoned about a dozen journalists in relation to their work. It isn't clear why Mr Ndawula was arrested, but latest articles he has published have been critical of alleged torture of suspects in ISO safe houses.

Mr Ndawula's son, Mr Kenneth Ndawula, said he dashed to Kira Road Police Station to report about his father's abduction, but was given a cold reception by officers who said they were reluctant to involve in cases handled by the army.

Mr Robert Ssempala, the coordinator of Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda, condemned the abduction.

"Mr Ndawula has an address. Why didn't they identify themselves and then inform him of the offences?" he said.