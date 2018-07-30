30 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Southern Africa: Visual Artists Encouraged to Submit Artworks for SADC Summit

THE National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) is calling on all Namibian visual artists residing in Windhoek and the surrounding areas to submit one artwork (excluding installations) to be displayed at the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies (IFACCA)'s African chapter meeting and art summit of southern Africa.

The summit will take place from 21 to 23 August at The Namibian Institute of Public Administration and Management (Nipam), at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort and at the Warehouse Theatre.

Co-hosted by the National Arts Council of Namibia, the meeting of the African chapter and arts summit of southern Africa will focus on issues related to policy making, creative industries and the creative economy, and will include a dedicated meeting for IFACCA members in the region.

Approximately 150 delegates from across SADC and beyond, representing government institutions, national arts councils, cultural agencies, policy-makers, professional associations, practitioners and educators from the creative industry and other sectors, are expected to attend the summit.

The theme of the summit is 'Human Creativity is a Vital Economic, Social and Cultural Resource'.

Submissions are due on 2 August at 17h00 at the NAGN and should be accompanied by an artist's statement and a description of the work as well as its price.

For more information, contact Annapaula Vakamuena at pro@nagn.org.na.

