Namibia: Tses Man Guilty of Rape, Murder of Pregnant Woman

TWENTY-ONE years after being convicted and sentenced on charges of murder and rape for the first time, a resident of Tses in the //Karas region is finding himself in the same situation again, having been found guilty on similar charges in the Windhoek High Court on Friday.

Jesajas Boois (42) was convicted of murder, arson, and housebreaking and rape in April 1997, and was sentenced to prison terms of 14 years, seven years, and 10 years respectively on those charges, judge Nate Ndauendapo was informed after he delivered his verdict in Boois' trial in the High Court.

Boois stood trial before judge Ndauendapo on counts of murder, rape, defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so, assault by threat, and attempted murder. He denied guilt on all of the charges when his trial began in June, but has now been found guilty on all of the counts except the charge of attempted murder.

Judge Ndauendapo found that the prosecution proved Boois raped and murdered a 28-year-old woman, Bonaventura Jahs, at Tses during the night of 2 to 3 September 2014, that he tried to hinder the investigation of her death by clothing her body after she had been strangled, sweeping the scene where the fatal incident took place to remove tracks on the ground, and hiding her cellphone, which he took from the scene.

The judge also found that the state proved Boois made a threat to assault his former girlfriend at Tses on 2 September 2014 by trying to hit her with a wine bottle.

On the charge of attempted murder, though, the judge said he accepted Boois' version that he was defending himself when a cellmate sustained a head injury during a fight while they were in police custody at Tses on 21 June 2015.

Boois' defence to the murder and rape charges was that he was escorting Jahs home from a bar when she fell over some stones. He said Jahs, who was pregnant, complained of having pain and asked him to massage her back and stomach, which he then did. He also told the court that she went quiet and he then realised she had died. Boois further said he at first wanted to go to the police station at the village to report her death, but then changed his mind and went home, where police officers found him in bed the next morning and arrested him.

Judge Ndauendapo noted that semen matching Boois' DNA profile was found in Jahs' private parts, that blood matching hers was found on his clothes, and that Boois also told a police officer after his arrest that he had raped and murdered her.

Several witnesses also told the court Boois and Jahs had been involved in a verbal altercation at a bar during the night before she was found lying dead in a riverbed at Tses, and that she told Boois during their argument that she would never have sex with him as long as she was still alive.

According to a doctor who did an autopsy on Jahs' body it was highly unlikely that she would have died of suffocation after falling onto a stone as claimed by Boois, the judge also noted.

He reasoned that Boois' conduct after Jahs died was not consistent with innocence, and concluded that the only inference to be drawn from Boois' failure to report her death was that he was responsible for her death. Boois, who is being represented by Titus Mbaeva, has to return to court for a pre-sentence hearing on 28 August. He remains in custody in the meantime. State advocate Ethel Ndlovu is prosecuting.