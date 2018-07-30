28 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Govt Order to Pay Foreigners Traders Sh6 Billion for 2007-08 PEV Losses

By Thomas Matiko

A Kenyan High Court has awarded Sh6 billion to Ugandan and Rwandan traders as compensation for the losses they suffered during the 2007-2018 post election violence.

Justice Msagha Mbogholi made the landmark ruling on Friday by ordering the Kenyan government to pay 16 Ugandan and Rwanda companies the amount.

The case was filed by Kampala City Traders Association, Katraco Uganda, Intraspeed Logistics and Mugenga Holdings.

The traders claimed that their 22 trucks were destroyed during the political turmoil which was sparked by the disputed presidential election between former president Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga.

ARSON AND THEFT

In his judgement, Judge Mbogholi noted that the firms and its drivers had proved to the court that they lost trucks and commodities through arson and theft.

The judge faulted the government for failing to provide enough security that would have helped prevent the losses.

"There is no doubt whatsoever that they lost some business as a result (of the post election violence). It's now almost 10 years from the time the cause of action arose," Judge Mbogholi noted.

The traders sued the Kenyan government in March 2010 and were initially demanding a compensation of Sh3.8 billion which later rose to Sh6 billions as a result of inflation and interests over the last eight years.

