Kenya: DPP - Ruaraka Land Case Is Against Powerful People in Kenya

The fate of suspects in the Sh3.2 billion Ruaraka land saga now lies with the investigative authorities who are working out to establish the real ownership of the disputed piece of land.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji returned the file to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for the third time.

Mr Haji wants the EACC to include officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) land fraud department in the investigations to help unravel the puzzle.

The DPP is seemingly unconvinced with the evidence already presented before him, saying the case involves very powerful people and that he wants to tie all the loose ends and present a watertight case.

Speaking to a local TV station last week, the DPP said there was a case to answer by those mentioned. However, he noted that there are very powerful individuals involved meaning that a weak case would risk being thrown out.

"There is a case, and a strong one. I want it tight so it can stand in court as the accused are powerful and I don't want to fail or bring a shaky case into which holes can easily be poked," Haji said.

The DPP's move came after EACC recommended prosecution of 25 individuals with majority of the suspects coming from the National Land Commission that is headed by Mohammed Swazuri.

However, Swazuri has come out to strongly defend the transaction of the business which puts Nairobi businessman Francis Mburu in the center of contention.