Namibia: Genocide Foundation Submits Petition to UN

THE Ovaherero Genocide Foundation handed over a petition on the Nama and Ovaherero genocide to the United Nations resident coordinator, Rachel Odede, in Windhoek last Thursday.

The petition, which was read by the chief of the Nama Traditional Authorities Association, Gaob Isaak on behalf of the two communities, requested Odede to forward the petition to UN secretary general António Guterres for it to be circulated to all the UN members.

The petition says the two communities have been trying to get Namibia and Germany to start dialogue for the negotiation of reparations with the affected communities, but the German government has disallowed this.

"The latter had unilaterally agreed that the negotiations will only be on a bilateral or government-to-government basis and not with individuals, which in our view was deliberately intended to exclude us," the statement said.

The two communities therefore want to appeal to the UN to adopt a resolution that would officially recognise the atrocities committed by Germany against them between 1904 and1908.

Odede said she will forward the petition as requested.

- Nampa