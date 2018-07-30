30 July 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: President Mohammed Abdullahi's Visit Developmental Sites

Asmara — President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed of the Federal Republic of Somalia and his delegation accompanied by President Isaias Afwerki have visited 29 July various developmental sites.

During his visit to the dams of Tekera, Misilam and Demas President Mohammed Abdullahi was provided briefing on the importance of the dams in the collection of water for agricultural activities, putting in place solar energy system, ensuring food security as well as in the implementation of the strategic national development programs.

In the course of their visit President Isaias Afwerki and President Mohammed Abdullahi were accorded warm welcome by the residents of the villages and towns they passed through including Dubaruwa, Gergera, Korbaria, Dekemhare, Mai-Habar, Nefasit.

