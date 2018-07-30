Nigeria: European 2018/2019 Season Opens - Iheanacho, Onyekuro, Frank On Target

The 2018/19 European football season has kicked off in some countries like Belgium and Denmark while the big five are preparing for the second week of August. Nigerians are already scoring goals either in league matches or in friendlies. Here are some of the goals scored in the past week.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 loss to Serie A side, Udinese. Iheanacho scored with a neat finish in the 88th minute. His compatriots, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ahmed Musa, who was vibrant down the left wing, were on show in the second half of the encounter.

Henry Onyekuru scored his second goal for Galatasaray against Club Africain after coming on as a substitute. He scored his first goal, also as a substitute on July 21 against Valencia but he got the only goal last Saturday against the Tunisian side. He then wrote on Twitter, "Always good to get the winning feeling back. Preseason is going well."

Europa League

Unknown Ukrainian-Nigerian, Eseola, scored two goals

Aderinsola Habib Eseola scored the two goals with which Kazakhstan side, FK Kairat Almaty got the better of Dutch side, AZ Alkmaar. Eseola, born in Ukraine, 27, sored in the 12th and 50th minutes of the second qualifying round of the 2018/19 Europa League encounter. Andrei Arshavin, former Arsenal forward, plays at the club.

Both Simon Moses and Samuel Kalu were not listed in the first matchday squad for KAA Gent but Sunday Awoniyi, on loan from Liverpool and Anderson Esiti took part in the 3-2 away loss to Uche Agbo's Standard Liege. Esiti was first into the action as he came on in the 46th minute while Awoniyi entered the fray on 69 minutes. Agbo played all 90 minutes for Liege.

Denmark

Onyeka Frank scored for FC Midtjylland in their 3-1 win over Esbjerg FB, and Norwegian-Nigerian, Ayo Simon Okosun, provided the assist. Frank was taken down in the box in the 33rd minute and Jakob Poulsen scored from the spot. He deservedly got his goal in the last minute of added time - his first of the season in his first match. His compatriot, Paul Onuachu started and was substituted at the start of the second half.