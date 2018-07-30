30 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Burundi: Missing Burundi Journalist Might Have Been Killed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Omega Ssuuna in Bujumbura, Burundi

Bujumbura — UNCERTAINTY surrounds the fate of a Burundian journalist who disappeared more than two years ago.

It is believed state security agents murdered him for his reportage of the government's human rights violations.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that intelligence officials arrested the newspaper reporter, Jean Bigirimana, in Bugarama, 40 kilometers from the capital, Bujumbura.

It is believed one of the two decomposed bodies found in the local Mubarazi River was Bigirimana's.

One of the bodies was decapitated and the other weighed down by stones. The two corpses were buried without autopsy or deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests conducted.

Lewis Mudge, Human Rights Watch (HRW) Senior Africa Researcher, said the disappearance of Bigirimana sent a chilling message to many in Burundi and highlighted the impunity surrounding disappearances and other serious abuses.

"Bigirimana's disappearance and possible killing fall into a pattern that has become all too typical in Burundi," Mudge said.

The country is enduring strife after President Pierre Nkurunziza retained power despite the lapse of his term in 2015.

Last month, a United Nations (UN) Commission of Inquiry into crimes committed in Burundi established extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment were continuing.

The commission disclosed that several missing people had not been found and that unidentified bodies were still discovered in various parts of the country.

Mudge said under such horrors, it was doubtful Nkurunziza's government would launch an independent investigation into Bigirimana's disappearance.

Government has previously pledged to investigate the matter but to no avail.

Burundi

Burundi Diaspora Week Kicks Off in Bujumbura

President Pierre Nkurunziza on Tuesday launched the 2018 Burundi Diaspora Week in Bujumbura urging citizens living… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.