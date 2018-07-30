Burundi: Missing Burundi Journalist Might Have Been Killed

Bujumbura — UNCERTAINTY surrounds the fate of a Burundian journalist who disappeared more than two years ago.

It is believed state security agents murdered him for his reportage of the government's human rights violations.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that intelligence officials arrested the newspaper reporter, Jean Bigirimana, in Bugarama, 40 kilometers from the capital, Bujumbura.

It is believed one of the two decomposed bodies found in the local Mubarazi River was Bigirimana's.

One of the bodies was decapitated and the other weighed down by stones. The two corpses were buried without autopsy or deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests conducted.

Lewis Mudge, Human Rights Watch (HRW) Senior Africa Researcher, said the disappearance of Bigirimana sent a chilling message to many in Burundi and highlighted the impunity surrounding disappearances and other serious abuses.

"Bigirimana's disappearance and possible killing fall into a pattern that has become all too typical in Burundi," Mudge said.

The country is enduring strife after President Pierre Nkurunziza retained power despite the lapse of his term in 2015.

Last month, a United Nations (UN) Commission of Inquiry into crimes committed in Burundi established extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment were continuing.

The commission disclosed that several missing people had not been found and that unidentified bodies were still discovered in various parts of the country.

Mudge said under such horrors, it was doubtful Nkurunziza's government would launch an independent investigation into Bigirimana's disappearance.

Government has previously pledged to investigate the matter but to no avail.