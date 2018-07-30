Africa: Songo, Hilal End in Stalemate

The dreams of Mozambican torchbearers UD Songo of advancing has fizzled into thin air after visiting El Hilal of Sudan held them to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon in Beira.

Needing nothing of victory to boost their chances in Group B, Somgo could only manage a point which keeps them at the foot of the standings after amassing two points from a maximum 12. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in Omdurman two weeks ago.

Mario Sinamunda broke the deadlock of the Mozambicans after five minutes finishing off a one-on-one with the Hilal goalkeeper Younis Ali.

The visitors replied on 53 minutes through Ali Shaiboub after Tanzanian Thomas Ulimwengu put him through.

With two matches to go, the chances of Songo were further dampened after Egyptian side El Masry beat RS Berkane of Morocco 1-0 in Port Said later on Sunday. Islam Eissa struck a spectacular volley on 54 minutes to snatch victory for the Green Eagles.

Masry leads the pack on eight points, one more than Berkane. Hilal trails in third place with three points.

Reactions

Edson Fejamo (Assistant Coach, UD Songo)

It was a well-played match between two teams, both needing to win. We started well in the first half, scoring after five minutes, but we could not maintain the concentration. We ended complicating issues leading to a draw. That was not the result we expected but it is perfectly acceptable, looking at what the teams produced. We played limited due to the absence of some crucial players and now we are going into the next games completely with lots of pressure.

Lamine N'Diaye (Head Coach, Hilal)

We were the best team in this match especially in the second half in which we dominated completely and we fought for the victory. In the first half, especially in the first quarter, our opponent was better. If we compare these two matches, we can say that UD Songo played better in Sudan than here. The possibilities are still open.