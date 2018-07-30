29 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Total Eclipse of the Heartland - the Economic Freedom Fighters At Five Years Old

analysis By Richard Poplak

Well, not a TOTAL eclipse.

A South African political kōan:

Mars stalked the moon. The earth ate the moon. Buffalo City -- dead silence. Moon the colour of red overalls. EFF sky.

Astrological Portents.

Yes, but what does do the portents mean? Did the bloody moon represent the ANC, swallowed whole by the EFF's red revolutionary fervour? Or was tiny Mars, blinking uselessly on the moon's reactionary right, acting on behalf of the EFF -- nothing more than a noisy microbe in the South African political firmament? Did Mercury represent the DA? If so, where was it?

(And while we're at it, is Pluto still a planet?)

If so, was it Cope?

This blindingly complex orrery mercifully gave way to dawn over Mdantsane, the sprawling Eastern Cape township that was once so central to the Struggle. East London -- basically Port Elizabeth on Ambien -- was bedecked with EFF bunting, all of which pimped the party's 28 July fifth anniversary bash, slated for Mdantsane's Sisa Dukashe stadium....

