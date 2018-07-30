South Africa: Cape Drought - What's Happening to Our Groundwater?

analysis

Development of groundwater as an alternative source of water in the face of failing municipal supplies has received much attention in the past couple of months. Photo: Dylan Blake

It would be a pity if all the energy and money spent on groundwater drought relief projects over the past couple of months does not realise some meaningful contribution to better understanding of groundwater in and around Cape Town.

I totally get it that Cape Town wants to - and needs to - send out the message that we are through the drought and it is back to business as usual. The City and the people that live in it desperately need a healthy and vibrant economy, as does the agricultural sector inside the City and in the surrounds. Water is a key part of the equation, and the recovery of dam levels - now at a out 56% - gives us hope. Given that predicting of the rise in dam levels is far more complicated and uncertain than predicting the draw down, my past predictions suggest I should not even try.

The drought brought groundwater into the spotlight, being one of the potential alternative sources of water as dams dried...