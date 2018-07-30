Tanzania: Biotech to 'Improve' Cotton Production

Dar es Salaam — Small scale cotton farmers are no longer producing abundantly due to the use of pesticides for up to eight rounds per a season.

This, according to experts, needs intervention of the government by fast tracking decisions, which will be in line with the biotech research on the crop.

Open Forum for Africa Biotech (OFAB) advisor Nicolaus Nyange, who is also a retired senior researcher, told The Citizen that Tanzania needs to embark on research in order to understand the benefits, which cotton growers will reap from biotech. OFAB is backed by the Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) with a view to coming up with innovations, which will be benefit the entire community. Mr Nyange said this, in view of a report on Global Status of Commercialised Biotech/GM crops 2017 that was launched at the end of the week. The report shows that increase in income benefits for farmers growing biotech cotton during the 21-year period (1996-2016) stood at Sh136.5 trillion.

The report shows that India was the largest cotton growing country in the world with 114 million hectares of biotech cotton. So far, Sudan and South Africa have adopted the technology and the former's yields have almost tripled. Mr Nyange said the technology is important for small scale growers because they will no longer spray pesticides six rounds or so in a season. "This is not only expensive, but also destroys the environment because spraying also kills insects, which are important for the ecosystem," he said. Mr Nyange, however, said the country is yet to start field trails to establish whether it is vital for cotton production in the country. He stressed they can be inspired in terms of many benefits that their fellow farmers elsewhere in Africa including Sudan and South Africa as well as in other continents are getting by cultivating Bt-Cotton.

Meanwhile, ISAAA Afri Centre director Margaret Karembu said Tanzania has approved a stacked trait insect resistant and drought tolerant maize.

under the Water Efficient Maize for Africa project .

"Currently demonstrating growing interest to incorporate more traits in various crops in Africa," she said.

However she noted that unpredictable political and policy environment to support vibrant biotech research on priority Africa crops was still a challenge.