Kenya: Kalonzo Musyoka Condoles Family of Ex-PS Sammy Mbova

By Faith Nyamai

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has condoled the family Mr Sammy Mbova, a former permanent secretary in the Health ministry.

Mr Musyoka said he received news of Mr Mbova's death with great shock and sadness.

"In the departure of Sammy, the Wiper Democratic Movement of Kenya fraternity in particular, and Kenyans in general, have lost a great nationalist and public servant," said Mr Kalonzo.

He said Mbova served the country with great dedication and commitment.

Mr Mbova also served as chairman of the Wiper Democratic Movement's National Elections Board in 2013.

"In the demise of Sammy, I have personally been dealt a big blow since he was also a great family friend," he said.

Mr Kalonzo said the Wiper fraternity and the country have lost a leader.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to all those who were in one way or another touched by his life," he said.

