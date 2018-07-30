Tanzania: Govt to Promote Tourism Through Golf Events

THE Government has promised to support golf tournaments and use them to promote tourist attractions found in Southern Highlands of Tanzania.

The promise was made over the weekend at Unilever Mufindi Golf Club Course in Iringa, where the third round of the national level golf tournament labelled Mufindi Open 2018, was staged.

Speaking at the event's tee off at the Mufindi Club, the Acting Director in the Tourism and Natural Resources department, Deogratius Mdamu, said the government's decision through Iringa Regional Commissioner office, to use golf as means of promoting vast tourist attractions found in the Southern Highlands has begun to pay off.

He added promotion is likely to hit sky-high success in the near future as the promotion will go on and as far as golf continues to be played in the zone.

"Our aim is to see Mufindi Open expanded further in the global level as we believe more Tanzanian and foreign golfers will be attracted to play here," he said.

"We hope tourists will continue coming here after the end of this tournament since there are more attractions other than a golf course found here and its environs," he added.

One of the senior golfers, Yeckonia Chaula, promised to use the golf tournament at the course to promote natural attractions found there and the entire region.

"I laud the government move through the Iringa Regional Commissioner's office to pick golf for promoting all natural attractions found in the Southern Highlands regions," he said.

The three-day tournament attracted golfers from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, TPDF Lugalo, Morogoro, Arusha and Mufindi clubs.

In retrospect, the tournament's coordinator from Capital Plus International (CPI), Clement Mshana thanked all participants saying their participation brightened the whole tournament.