Tanzania: Livestock, Fisheries for Big Boost

LIVESTOCK and Fisheries Minister Luhaga Mpina yesterday unveiled 15 strategies to be used in supervising various activities in the ministry, including attaining positive big results within short period.

The strategies, according to the minister, basically focus on livestock and fisheries sector and will be executed to yield the expected outcomes before the end of 2020.

Among the strategies are protection of livestock through vaccinations against diseases, tactic to collect all potential revenues from livestock and fisheries related businesses and supervision of the fisheries sector.

Others include ensuring availability of grazing areas and water for livestock as well as strengthening programmes to increase the number of cattle for both meat and milk production.

The ministry also looks forward to address chronic disputes between farmers, herders and other land users for various activities, boost chicken farming as well as establishing livestock and poultry keepers cooperative.

The ministry has as well embarked on the revival of Tanzania Fishing Corporation (TAFICO) and ensures protection of aquatic life.

Mr Mpina directed the ministry's officials to form a task force that will monitor and report on implementations of the strategies after every three months, saying the ministry will be assessing the performance of each team member.

"We will take serious legal and regulatory measures against anybody failing us on this serious drive," warned the minister.

He said after implementing the strategies, the government will be able to collect over 100bn/- annually from the livestock and fisheries sectors, contrary to 30bn/- collected in 2016/17 and 46bn/- which was collected in 2017/18 after the 'sangara' and Nzagamba operations.

He insisted that illegal fishing, which includes illegal exportation of livestock and fishes, will no longer take place during his administration, adding that livestock will also get right medication at the right time to boost production.

According to Mr Mpina, protection of livestock against diseases will boost production and attract more investors in the sector.

"It is a shame to see livestock dying due to lack of water and food while water covers over 37 per cent of the country... these strategic plans will offer solutions to all these problems," he said.

The minister added that implementation of the plans will end disputes between herders and farmers, saying the famous Pugu livestock auction has 1,900 acres, but only 108 acres have remained due to some wananchi who have evaded the land.

He said the ministry envisages training all livestock and fisheries officers from all councils across the country next month to equip them with thorough understanding of the plan implementation.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry (Livestock) Celina Lyimo said the strategies have been prepared in response to the minister's directives of July 6, this year, which aimed at bringing positive changes in the two sectors.

Acting Permanent Secretary (Fisheries) Julius Mairi said the strategies will enable the two sectors to boost government revenues in a short period.