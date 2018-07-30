South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns Star Arrested for Speeding

A Mamelodi Sundowns player is among 31 motorists arrested, over the weekend in Gauteng, for speeding.

Gauteng traffic police apprehended the 32-year-old star on the N1 in Midrand for travelling at a speed of 180km/h in a 120km/h zone, according to a statement issued by the Gauteng Department of Community Safety on Monday.

The department says the arrest was a result of a special operation conducted by the traffic police's high-speed unit.

The soccer star, who was travelling in a Silver Toyota Quest, claimed he was rushing back home to Roodepoort after dropping off a friend in Centurion.

"He was arrested on the spot and taken to the Midrand Police Station, where he was formally charged with reckless driving and an alternative charge of exceeding the speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway," departmental spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said.

The player has since been granted bail of R1 500 and will appear in the Midrand Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24