Tanzania: Relief As Man Facing Death Penalty Gets Lesser Sentence

THE Court of Appeal has substituted the death sentence imposed on a man accused of killing his fellow villager for manslaughter.

Mashaka Mbezi was accused of killing Mr Simon Muhamali after he allegedly was provoked by him. Mbezi suspected him of having a love affair with his wife.

But, the appellant will remain behind bars for five years after the Court of Appeal quashed the death sentence imposed on him having substituted it for manslaughter.

During trial before the High Court, the appellant's wife confirmed to have a love affair with Mr Muhamali, which the appellant relied on as his defence that he was provoked.

Although Justices Kipenka Mussa, Augustine Mwarija and Richard Mziray could not fault the High Court's findings to reject the appellant's defence in their judgment delivered in Dodoma recently, there were other circumstances casting doubts on the prosecution's evidence.

The appellant did not deny to have killed Mr Muhamali, but he was quick to point out that he did so under provocation and he clearly indicated the circumstances leading to the killing of his fellow villager in his cautioned and extra-judicial statements he recorded before the police.

"For some obscure cause, the prosecution did not pick the cue and did not venture to produce the cautioned statement, which obviously, was within its reach.

Neither was the extra-judicial statement sought and produced as earlier promised by the prosecution," the justices noted. According to them, if eventually, upon a second thought, the prosecution did not wish to rely on the documents, the appropriate option was for it to offer them for use of the defence at the close of the prosecution case.

They pointed out that the prosecution did not take that option and continued to withhold the documents for no cause at all. As a result, the justices were constrained under section 122 of the Evidence Act to adversely infer that the contents of the withheld cautioned and extra-judicial 626470001statements would have tended against the prosecution.

They resolved, therefore, that as they were denied knowledge of the contents of the documents they could neither tell their impact on the case nor could they say with certainty that the killing in the case at hand was with malice aforethought.

"Given the lingering doubts, we would, without hesitation, accord the appellant the benefit of doubt and decline to uphold the conviction for murder, which is quashed and substituted for manslaughter," the justices said in their judgement.

They added in the judgment dated July 18, 2018 that, "having taken into account the period spent by the appellant in custody, we think the prison sentence of five years from the date thereof will meet the justice of the case."

Facts show that the appellant committed the offence on March 17, 2012, at Mgunga Village in Dodoma.

It was alleged that on the fateful day at about 11.00am or so, Mr Muhamali and several others were drinking local brew in the village.