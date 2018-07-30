NATIONAL athletic team star, Failuna Abdi Matanga dealt a blow to Kenyan ego after winning Bagamoyo Historical Half Marathon in Bagamoyo yesterday The fifth edition of the Bagamoyo Marathon drew over a thousand runners, most of them from East and Central Africa.

Failuna, who is among the five runners who will represent the country in the 21st edition of African Senior Athletics Championship to be held from August 1 to 5 in Asaba, Nigeria overpowered her opponents to post the race's best time of 1 hour, 16 minutes and 21 seconds.

She beat her tough Kenyan opponent, Shelmith Muriuki in a nail biting finishing. Shelmith, who clocked 1:17:36, finished second behind ahead her Kenyan compatriot, Beatrice Cherop who finished third overall in 1:17:39.

This year's event was graced by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamis Kigwangalla who also took part in the 21km half marathon.

However, Kenyan runners dominated the men's that saw Bernard Mussa finishing first ahead of the Tanzanian Ezekiel Ngimba. Mussa emerged the winner after clocking 1:04.34 ahead of Ngimba who notched 1:04: 35.

The third position went to another Kenyan, Abraham Too who clocked 1:04.40.

However, the Kenyans were not awarded for their victories following a decision of Athletics Tanzania (AT) to revoke their victory after it discovered the Kenyan athletes had not been licensed by Kenya Amateur Athletics Association (KAAA) to run in the event as per the International Association of Athletics Federations(IAAF) regulations.

Due to that decision, Angela John and Catherine Modest claimed second and third positions whereas Emiliana Emily and Farida Ngaleson awarded as the fourth and fifth finishers respectively in women category.

In men's category, Ezekiel Ngimba who previously finished second, was named the overall winner following the disqualification of Kenyan runners.

The same to Michael Joseph, who after the changes, claimed the runner up position while the prize went to Emmanuel Giniki who finished ahead of the fourth-placed Dickson Marwa and David Mabula at the fifth place.

The winners of the event also under co-sponsorship of the Tanzania Standards Newspapers (TSN) Limited, took home 1m/- cash prize while the runner up pocketed 500,000/- and the 250,000/- cash prize went the second runners up of both men and women categories. The fourth and fifth winners of the event collected 150,000/- and 100,000/- respectively.

There was also 10 kilometer race in men's discipline whose winner was Edwin Kipet who spent 31:35.84 ahead of the Tanzanian Mohamed Mbua who clocked 31:46.32, Jonas John also from Tanzania finished third in 31:47.68.

In women's category Kenya's Purity Biwott won the race followed by a Tanzanian Mary Mussa from Singida region while the third position went to another Kenyan, whose victory was revoked.

Following her disqualification, the race title went to Mary Mussa who finished ahead of Consolata Jumba and Mariam Juma. Winners of the 10 km race for both men and women's categories pocketed 300,000/-, 200,000/- and 100,000/- respectively.

Speaking after the thrilling event, Minister Kigwangalla commended the organisers and sponsors for their efforts to assist the government in building a healthy nation through the marathon, which is guided by a motto, "Well Promoting Country's Tourism Sector through sports ".

The marathon motto emphasizes people to take physical exercises like participating in events like Bagamoyo Historical Marathon as that helps the government to reduce its budget on taking care of non communicable diseases, therefore building a nation of healthy people and as well, the funds that were to be allocated for the diseases can be utilised in other sector," he said.

On his side TSN Marketing and Sales Manager, Januarius Maganga said TSN has been engaged in the event for the first time as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The participation, he added, is also promoting the company products such as Daily News Newspapers, Sunday News, Habarileo and Spotileo.

The annual Bagamoyo Historical marathon was established in 2014, and has been taking place consecutively since then.