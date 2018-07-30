30 July 2018

South Africa: Child Decapitated in Cape Town Taxi Crash

A driver of a minibus taxi is facing culpable homicide charges after his vehicle, which was carrying 29 children, collided with road barriers on the N2 near Borcherds Quarry in Cape Town on Monday morning.

One of the children, who was sitting at the back of the vehicle, was decapitated in the accident. Several other children sustained minor injuries.

Police had to close the N2 while they searched for the child's head. Following a lengthy search, it was reopened around 12:00 after the body part was recovered.

Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed that the vehicle had been unroadworthy.

"There was no licence on the overloaded vehicle and the driver did not have the necessary permit to convey children," Africa said.

The minibus was only meant to carry approximately 16-18 passengers.

The male driver, who has not yet been identified, was arrested and taken to the Gugulethu police station to be charged.

