South Africa: Abdullah Ibrahim Brings Solo Piano Concert to the Fugard Theatre for 2 Shows Only

Following previous sold out performances, Eric Abraham and the Fugard Theatre present two solo piano concerts by global music icon and South African legend Abdullah Ibrahim.

The concerts, titled Water from an Ancient Well, will take place on Heritage Day, Monday 24 September, at 15:00 and 20:00.

The 20:00 performance is presented by the Fugard Theatre, with the 15:00 matinee performance being presented in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy as part of the Japanese Consulate Centenary.

MORE ABOUT ABDULLAH IBRAHIM'S ICONIC CAREER:

Abdullah Ibrahim is South Africa's most distinguished pianist and a world-respected musician. His career spans nearly seventy years, which all began in Kensington and District Six at the age of seven.

The artist was recently announced as one of the 2019 Jazz Masters being honoured by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in the USA. Since 1982, the NEA has recognised artists who have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of jazz. Mr Ibrahim's work will be celebrated in a ceremony at the Kennedy Centre in April next year.

TICKET INFORMATION FOR ABDULLAH IBRAHIM'S WATER FROM AN ANCIENT WELL TWO SHOW TOUR:

Tickets from R160 to R250 can be booked through the Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or through the Fugard Theatre's website .

There is a 15% discount available for the Friends of The Fugard members and a 10% discount for pensioners. These discounted tickets can be booked through the Fugard Theatre box office.

