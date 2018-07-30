COURT of Appeal has dismissed with costs an appeal by National Bank of Commerce (NBC), challenging 13bn/- income tax payments to Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) as from 2005 to 2007.

Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma, Justices Augustine Mwarija and Richard Mziray ruled in favour of TRA Commissioner General, holding that the appeal against the findings of the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal over the payments was devoid of merit.

During hearing of the matter, NBC, as appellant, complained against the decision by TRA Commissioner General, as respondent, to refuse to deduct the provision for impairment of its bad debts arising from the assessment of the 2005, 2006 and 2007 years of income.

The appellant had contended that the respondent had wrongly rejected the deductibility of bad debts, which he believed warranted to be written off and the deductions were allowable under the financial laws as prescribed by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

In their judgment, the justices revisited sections 18 (b), 25 (5) and 39 (d) of the Income Tax Act to determine the applicable provision to the deductibility of the appellant's impairments.

They noted that from section 25 (4) and (5) of the Act, in preparations of its accounts for assessment by the respondent, the appellant is given the opportunity to indicate therein the debt claim it has in accounting for deduction.

"From the plain meaning and harmonious construction shows that the intention of the legislature here is that after receiving the accounting reports or returns from taxpayer like the appellant, the respondent makes its own assessment and has the final word on whether any item is deductible," the justices ruled.

According to them, while sections 25 (4), (5) provide for the preparation of accounts, returns and proposal for deductions, sections 18 and 39 (d) give the respondent the leverage to receive returns and accounts from taxpayers and enjoys finality in the assessment, allowing or disallowing deductions.

"Much as the appellant has sought refuge under section 25 (5) (a) of the Act, we must point out here that (he) did not discharge its evidential burden to prove that it complied with one of two options the appellant claimed to have complied with under the Act," the justices ruled.

They further determined that the appellant had not shown which option he had complied with as there was no evidence to show whether he exercised the option of disclaiming any entitlement to receive the amount which was described as charge off.

Before the Tax Revenue Appeals Board, they noted, the appellant had the opportunity to present evidence to prove his compliance with section 25 (5) (a) of the Act, only sweeping statements were made by his advocates without so much as backing up the same with evidence.

"There is similarly no evidence to justify the appellant's claim that the (BoT) had approved any loan loss of the appellant to be written off. For example, in the supplementary record of appeal the appellant claims he had received approval letters from (BoT) which is not evidenced on record," they noted.

It is stated that the appellant was assessed by the respondent by way of three notices assessment to pay income tax of 4,749,673,077/- for years 2005, 2006 and 2007, respectively. Aggrieved with the assessment, the appellant invoked section 12 (1) of the Tax Revenue Appeals Act to oppose the same.

The appellant claimed that the respondent was wrong to treat his impairment provisions as not tax deductible. Such treatment, according to the appellant, was based on the respondent's narrow interpretation of section 25 of the Income Tax Act.

Such objections were to no avail because the respondent stuck to the assessment, which prompted the appellant to lodge three appeals to the Tax Revenue Appeals Board at Dar res Salaam and later to the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal, where he lost the appeals.