Tanzania: Six Golfers Picked for Region Four Mission in Kenya

SIX golfers have been picked to form national team that will represent Tanzania at the forthcoming Region Four (formerly East African Challenge Trophy).

Organised by Kenya Golf Union (KGU) in collaboration with Region Four, the event that brings together national teams from member countries is set to tee off from Wednesday to Saturday (August 1st - 4th this year) at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, Kenya.

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) Honorary Secretary Dickson Sika has told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the six golfers have been selected for the final squad after qualification event held this week at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club in the city.

Sika said that 11 golfers were battling it out for the six places after several days camp under national team coach professional golfer Hassan Kadio.

"Preparation is on top gear and we are happy that we already have strong team that will represent the country at Mombasa event," he said.

Sika named those who qualified for the national team as Captain Victor Joseph from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC), George Sembi (TPC Moshi), Abbas Adam (Moshi Gymkhana) and Seif Mcharo and Richard Mtweve all from Lugalo Club.

He said that the final squad continues with the residential camp in the city before headed to Mombasa tomorrow ready for the battle to bring lost glory.

But according to Sika this year's tournament has changed from eight players for each team to four players. "It has been decided that this time around each team will be represented by four players with one or two reserved," he said. He is adding that though the tournament format will remain the same match play battle.

"Each country is represented by 4 players who will battle it out for four rounds include single match play first day and last day, while second day will be two round foursomes and four ball better balls but team will be ceded," he said.